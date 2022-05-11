Moon Knight Featured a Falcon and Winter Soldier Easter Egg and Everyone Missed It

✖

Moon Knight came to an end last week, and fans are eager to find out when Oscar Isaac's characters will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we wait on news of Isaac's return, Moon Knight's six episodes are worth revisiting. There's lots of stuff you may have missed, including a small nod to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Last year, the Marvel show introduced the GRC (Global Repatriation Council), which was the international organization created to assist people who were displaced after The Blip. In Moon Knight's second episode, "Summon the Suit," you can spot an ad for the GRC.

During the episode, Steven Grant (Isaac) first becomes Mr. Knight and fights off the jackal sent by Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). The fight happens next to (and up against) a double-decker bus, which features the ad for the GRC. You can check it out in the screenshot below:

(Photo: Disney+)

This isn't the first Marvel project since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to reference the GRC. You can also spot an ad for the organization in Eternals. Interestingly, Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater recently revealed that Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) from Eternals almost appeared in the Disney+ series.

"We talked about Dane Whitman a little bit just because he works in a history museum and that could be a natural interaction. My feeling was if we got Kit Harington to show up and he doesn't suit up and he doesn't kick ass, as a fan I'm pissed off," Slater told ComicBook.com. "If I see him show up I want to see him go full Black Knight. Just seeing an interaction where he walks past and goes 'Oh hey Steven,' who responds 'Oh, hey Professor Whitman!' It felt like that would be a waste of the money it would cost Kit Harington in there."

As for Moon Knight, the show was a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show's premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel's "strongest."

All six episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+. . If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.