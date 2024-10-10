Moon Knight Begins a New Era in the Marvel Universe After His Resurrection (Exclusive)

Marc Spector is back from the dead and patrolling the streets in a preview of Marvel’s new Moon Knight series. Moon Knight sacrificed his life to save New York City, which he had been defending alongside his Midnight Mission. Even though Moon Knight was gone, the Midnight Mission (Reese, Soldier, 8-Ball, Tigra, and Hunter’s Moon) continued to defend Moon Knight’s territory and keep the streets safe for all of the night’s travelers. With the help of Khonshu, Marc Spector was revived to help in the battle against the vampire invasion in Blood Hunt. As the Marvel Universe picks up the pieces post-Blood Hunt, Moon Knight sets out to continue doing what he does best.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Moon Knight: Fist of Khoshu #1 by Jed MacKay, Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Cory Petit. It wasn’t long after Marc Spector’s death that someone else tried co-opting the Moon Knight identity for themselves. Tigra and Hunter’s Moon’s investigation led them to the former villain Shroud, who Marc helped take down after his resurrection. As the preview of Moon Knight: Fist of Khoshu #1 reveals, word is starting to get around that the original Moon Knight is officially back.

Moon Knight, dressed in his Mr. Knight ensemble, pays a visit to a nightclub where he kicks the front door down and takes out the bouncer. As this story is being told, we see two police officers discussing Moon Knight at a diner. Frazier is currently working the “Freak Beat,” which is slang for superhero affairs. She sees Moon Knight as a problem that the police force should take care of, whereas Flint has experience dealing with Moon Knight. He recommends keeping her distance, though it appears that Frazier isn’t going to follow that advice.

They even reference the time that Moon Knight got arrested during Devil’s Reign, and how he more than likely allowed it to happen so he could get inside and deal with Man Mountain Marko. The Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1 preview ends with a look at Moon Knight inside the nightclub, where he’s about to throw down with two masked assailants.

Moon Knight writer teases Khonshu’s influence on new series

Jed MacKay spoke to ComicBook ahead of the launch of Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu, where we asked him what storytelling possibilities are opened up with Khonshu no longer a prisoner in Asgard, and what new threats may be on the horizon.

“Well, Khonshu being safely sequestered away was about the only upside for Moon Knight coming out of the ‘Age of Khonshu,’ so it makes sense that when it looks like his life is coming together, it’s at the cost of that one thread of stability. As we’ll see towards the end of Vengeance [of the Moon Knight], Khonshu isn’t shy of making demands of his sons, and that’s not something that’s likely to stop any time soon,” MacKay said.

He added, “Now, with Fist of Khonshu, we’ve moved on from redemption and then legacy, onto rebirth- with Moon Knight’s goals apparently all met, what’s next? He’s been granted a new lease on life, so what does he do with it? What has changed since he’s been gone, and what was left unfinished when he died?”

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 16th.