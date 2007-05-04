Morbius and Spider-Man 3 Mashup Video Gives Marvel Fans the Dance Battle They've Been Thirsting For

It may never truly be "Morbin Time" in this world, but Sony's now-infamous Spider-Man movie spinoff continues to find strange (after?) life on social media as an ongoing joke expressed in memes, gifs, and video clips. While stories of Jared Leto's antics on the set of Morbius have raised eyebrows (and renewed questions about the entire Method Acting process), one person who clearly had fun making Morbius was former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, who played the role of Micheal Morbius' best friend-turned-vampire-foe, Milo.

The sequence kicking off Morbius' third act – where Milo fully comes into his new vampiric powers and gets to really dig in and dance for the first time in his life – is now classic, for all the wrong reasons. However, the moment only gets that much more classic when it's mashed up with another infamously bad dance sequence from Sony's Spider-Man Universe: the "Evil Peter Parker" dance sequence from Spider-Man 3!

Now THAT is a dance-off!

Seriously though: the most hilarious thing about this mashup video is that Sony has not one, but two, cringe-worthy dance sequences in one (quasi-)franchise universe.

If you don't recall, Sam Raimi and his cast were pushed into doing Spider-Man 3 by Sony, and saddled with the Venom character and storyline based on the studio's mandates. Raimi and co. tried to have fun with it, as the black suit Spider-Man storyline freed Tobey Maguire up to do something different with his Peter Parker character. Rather than keep the improv and irreverence at a low clip, however, the makers of Spider-Man 3 went over-the-top with it. When Peter finally embraces the aggressive attitude of the symbiote parasite attached to him, the streets of NYC (and its female populace) are not prepared for it.

It is strange that Spider-Man 3's dance sequence was such a hated-on moment for the film, while the dance sequence in Morbius has been celebrated, in all its absurdity. All about context, I guess...

At the time of writing this, Morbius has stacked up enough infamy to earn itself a special screening event at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. According to the SDCC schedule, the Morbius screening will take place at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 21st in the Grand 5 of the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.