Morbius Trends After Sony Announces El Muerto, but No Morbius Sequel
El Muerto's big announcement has people thinking about Morbius. Sony had a really busy day at CinemaCon this week. They announced release date changes around their live-action Spider-Verse. One of the biggest reveals of the day was El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. However, a lot of people online couldn't help but notice that there was no Morbius sequel release date announced. Sony had very big hopes for the film, but the performance out of the gate didn't exactly blow the doors off theaters. Now, the plans for a Sony Sinister Six march on, but no one has any idea where The Living Vampire will be seen on film next. Check out some of the best posts down below.
Here's how Sony describes Morbius, "One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"
welp look like morbius bouta have some comp… https://t.co/qmIb2AOeY7— bto. (@ODD6Jonez) April 26, 2022
When do you think we'll see Morbius again? Let us know down in the comments!
Venom 3 Let There Be Morbius 😈😈— 🌌🪐Cam🪐🌌#jujutsulovers (@Caaaaaaaammmmm) April 26, 2022
It amazes me how Sony keeps making these stupid Spider-Man villain movies no one wants when they have a literal goldmine of alternative Spider-Mans that could be getting movies instead. Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, etc. but instead they keep doing this bullshit https://t.co/mmtgOfHrkX— Aidan (@MetalGearLMAO) April 26, 2022
Damn just bought a ticket for the masterpiece Morbius and when I came back, someone broke into my car and left 3 more tickets pic.twitter.com/rfGQBc1Upk— Gyro (@GyroHasZeroGame) April 26, 2022
Actually more excited for this than Morbius tbh https://t.co/iSbVcEkF02— darian (@dariang_) April 26, 2022
This is the dawning of the age of Michael Morbius— Stevie McFly (@steviexmcfly) April 26, 2022
I was gonna say "Who?" but then I remembered. I could've said the same thing about the Guardians of the Galaxy when they were first announced. I know how Morbius went, but I'm still gonna try and keep an open mind https://t.co/m2BYZEy7sC— Decepticonaiden (@decepticonaiden) April 26, 2022
I just don't understand how Sony sees the critical panning of Morbius and thinks, "Yes we need to go even MORE obscure."
I'm all for what they're trying to do, and even intrigued by Bad Bunny's performance, but there are so many other stories to tell.— Cam (@CamArruda) April 26, 2022
yea between Morbius and Madame Web and now this, the Spiderman universe is getting out of control WTF is Sony green lighting?! https://t.co/kskI1EliG9— The Heehee Ni**a Screaming (@TheDiorHomie) April 26, 2022