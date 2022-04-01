Morbius Trends After Sony Announces El Muerto, but No Morbius Sequel

El Muerto's big announcement has people thinking about Morbius. Sony had a really busy day at CinemaCon this week. They announced release date changes around their live-action Spider-Verse. One of the biggest reveals of the day was El Muerto starring Bad Bunny. However, a lot of people online couldn't help but notice that there was no Morbius sequel release date announced. Sony had very big hopes for the film, but the performance out of the gate didn't exactly blow the doors off theaters. Now, the plans for a Sony Sinister Six march on, but no one has any idea where The Living Vampire will be seen on film next. Check out some of the best posts down below.

Here's how Sony describes Morbius, "One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

welp look like morbius bouta have some comp… https://t.co/qmIb2AOeY7 — bto. (@ODD6Jonez) April 26, 2022

