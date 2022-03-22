Morbius Star Jared Leto Wants a Crossover With Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man

Morbius may be a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe of characters alongside Venom, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, but what everyone really wants is to see those characters interact with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jared Leto has spoken numerous times on Morbius crossing paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but there’s another hero in the MCU he wouldn’t mind seeing Morbius meet, and that’s Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. Tony Stark sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame to bring Thanos’ evil rein to an end, retiring the character Downey first brought to life in 2008’s Iron Man. Even so, Iron Man is still at the top of Leto’s wishlist.

“Besides Robert Downey’s Iron Man, there are so many people that would be fantastic. But, of course, Venom would make a lot of sense. That would be fun,” Leto told Screen Rant when asked which characters he’d like Morbius to meet.

The odds of Morbius and Iron Man crossing paths are very slim. Robert Downey Jr. appears to be done playing Iron Man, with the MCU moving on and introducing new heroes such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and Kate Bishop on Disney+, with the big screen featuring America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The most fans can hope for is a confrontation between Jared Leto’s Morbius and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

“Morbius is, and always has been, a standout persona in Marvel lore. There’s a lot of mystery around this character; it’s not a character who’s had a movie about him before,” the actor said in the new “Universe” featurette for Morbius. “There’s an entire world to discover. In the film version of Morbius, he’s part of a much larger universe.”

Leto continued, “The Multiverse has officially opened, and there’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up.”

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa confirmed a Spider-Man exists in this universe — and in almost every universe. There have also been Easter eggs to other Spider-Man villains such as Black Cat and Rhino.

After having its release date pushed from January to April by Sony Pictures, Morbius is only one week away from its premiere. The synopsis for Morbius reads: “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

