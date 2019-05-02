Tyrese Gibson Shares First Look From Spider-Man Spinoff Morbius Set

Morbius: The Living Vampire is over a year out from arriving in theaters, but one of the film’s stars is providing an early look at production. Tyrese Gibson recently took to Instagram to share a photo from the film’s set, of him standing next to director Daniel Espinosa.

In the post, Gibson calls Espinosa “brilliant beyond”, and explains that he was a bit starstruck to get to work with him after seeing how he directed Denzel Washington in Safe House. You can check out the entire post below.

Morbius follows Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, who is a scientist whose attempt to cure himself of a blood disease leads to him developing vampire-like powers. Pacific Rim: Uprising‘s Adria Arjona has been cast as the film’s female lead, and Matt Smith has been cast in a currently unknown role. Gibson will be playing the role of Agent Simon Stroud, a CIA agent who might be on the hunt for Morbius.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” producer Avi Arad said in a recent interview. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

Morbius is just the latest entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, capitalizing off of the success of last year’s Venom. Solo films for Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are also in development at the studio.

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” Arad shared in a previous interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

Morbius will be released on July 31, 2020.