Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Confirms Marvel Studios Leaks Misinformation on Purpose

Aside from creating blockbuster movies, it would appear that Marvel Studios is also in the business of tricking its fans. There have always been whispers about how accurate leaks have been regarding Marvel Studios projects, but Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani confirmed they indeed exist. The Ms. Marvel finale left many fans satisfied, and that's without factoring in Kamala Khan potentially being a mutant, or the post-credits scene featuring Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. Iman Vellani recently participated in a Reddit AMA, where she answered several fan questions. One response, in particular, revealed how Marvel Studios plants leaks on purpose.

The Ms. Marvel star was asked if she was a member, or has ever been a member, of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. Vellani responded, "r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers is my second home...however i did leave the subreddit for two years during infinity war/ endgame once i saw that BARF case set photo leak which turned out to be a total misdirection from marvel security. they literally planted that! and i now have so much respect for marvels security team"

Tony Stark introduced the B.A.R.F. (Binarily Augmented Retro-Framing) technology in Captain America: Civil War. It relied on hologram illusions and was created by Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), a.k.a Mysterio, the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Set photos from Avengers: Endgame showed Tony Stark and Ant-Man with handheld wrist technology during 2012's Battle of New York. Many speculated that B.A.R.F. was being used to time travel, but in reality, it was Pym Particles and the Quantum Realm that made it happen.

Vellani confirming Marvel Studios intentionally planted B.A.R.F. leaks is what ultimately made her leave the subreddit. It calls into question many of the leaks that have made their way online over the last decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's existence. Some have turned out to be legit, while others have been debunked.

As far as Ms. Marvel potentially being a mutant, it's something head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed wasn't originally a part of the plan. "It wasn't from the beginning [of the show]," she told Marvel.com. "With Marvel, something's always a moving piece, and we're trying to solve this question of, 'If any of [Kamala's family] put the bangle on, would they have powers?' The answer was always no, from a character perspective, no."

"I feel so excited as a viewer of my show. The Bisha teen fan girl in me is like, 'I can't believe it.'" The writer recalled. "And the fact that it's Kamala — it's her. It's like her wildest dream already came true over the show [gaining powers], but then we just gave her one more bit of the dream. It's incredible. I'm overjoyed."

You can catch the full season of Ms. Marvel now on Disney+. Let us know your thoughts overall in the comments!