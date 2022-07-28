Ms. Marvel Writer Addresses if Time Travel Breaks the Rules From Avengers: Endgame

Ms. Marvel was the latest Marvel Studios series to release on Disney+ and it did some groundbreaking things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series introduces us to Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) all the while introducing audiences to Pakistani culture. During the penultimate episode of the first season of the series, Kamala gets transported to 1940's India while partition was happening and encounters her great grandmother, great grandfather, and grandmother. She has to save her grandmother from being lost, with it being a pretty emotional event. But, the one thing that must be on Marvel Studios fans minds is the use of time travel and how it could invalidate Avengers: Endgame's time travel rules. In a new interview, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how their use of time travel makes sense in the MCU.

"Yes, we had the Avengers: Endgame [rules] that you can't go back in like a consequential [way]. … However between Endgame and [Ms. Marvel], another little show came through called Loki, which I was very much a part of figuring out how time could work. And I would say that I think it wouldn't have caused a Nexus event because of the inevitability of it. So it was a closed loop," Ali told Cinema Blend. "That's what's up. … And it was also the fact that a Nexus event is caused by… You know what? I'm gonna get shouted out by someone, either by a fan or by Marvel. I can't tell which. But I will say this, that for me, it made perfect sense, and it fit into the logic of what was established in the TVA, which seemed like the ultimate ruling on time, I think."

During the final minutes of the season finale of Ms. Marvel, it is revealed that the reason Kamala can access her superpowers is because of a mutation in her genetics. In this moment, the iconic X-Men animated series theme song plays, confirming that the character is indeed a mutant. Within the same AMA, Vellani recently broke her silence on the substantial reveal.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the Inhumans. Black Bolt is my father. But I do think the MCU is in a very different place than the comics were, and so we were actually able to go this way with Kamala, and, to be fair, the original intent for the comic character WAS to make her a mutant, so I am over the moon that this is real and we could make it happen," Vellani revealed. "Sana Amanat and I were freaking out; every single brain cell exploded when we found out we can do this. I was literally refreshing the ep 6 discussion thread on here until someone finallyyyy mentioned it."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. All episodes of the series are exclusively streaming on Disney+!

