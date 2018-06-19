‘Black Panther’ Star Michael B. Jordan Beats Thanos as Best Villain at MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards are underway, and it looks like one Marvel Cinematic Universe character earned a top prize.

Michael B. Jordan earned the Best Villain award at tonight’s event, for his role as antagonist Erik Killmonger in this year’s Black Panther. You can check out video of Jordan accepting the award (and throwing a bit of shade at Roseanne Barr) below.

Jordan was up against a pretty wide array of film and TV villains, including Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos (Josh Brolin), Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Legion‘s Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza), and It‘s Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). Still, considering the hype that surrounded Jordan’s performance earlier this year – with many dubbing Killmonger the best Marvel villain yet – it’s pretty easy to see why he took home the prize.

“I will say what makes him different — not from all Marvel villains, but I think a lot of Marvel villains — is that he has a real world sensibility to him.” Black Panther director Ryan Coogler said in an interview earlier this year. “I think it’s a benefit of having Mike as an actor, but he’s a character that I think will feel very familiar to audiences. I think Marvel has had villains who you can relate to, but I think even more than that, you feel like he’s of this world. He’s very grounded, I would say.”

And even though early rumors suggested that Jordan could be reprising his role in an upcoming Black Panther sequel, it sounds like Killmonger’s death is actually pretty definite.

“For him we always – that wasn’t something that we went back and forth on.” Coogler revealed in February. “His end was the same as draft one that it was in the film. Just because the idea was that these two things can’t coexist; if T’Challa and him… you know, that was a great tragedy of it for T’Challa, I think. But Killmonger was too far gone.”

