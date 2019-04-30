Netflix’s Luke Cage Showrunner Calls John Singleton a “Jedi Level Geek”

Boyz n the Hood filmmaker John Singelton, who died Monday, was a "Jedi level geek" who would have enjoyed the just-released Avengers: Endgame, former Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker said in a series of tweets memoralizing Singleton.

"John Singleton was a Jedi level geek. The only thing more fun than seeing a Marvel or Star Wars movie was arguing with him about it: shot for shot. Line for line. Seeing Endgane [sic] with him would have been a blast. That gleam in his eye. That cackle. He would have loved it," Coker wrote.

"Any other week, if I was in town, I'd be like 'Let's go see that s— at the Dome, n—." 3 hours for the movie and 5 hours for the conversation. You can't really talk about it until you've seen it twice."

Any other week, if I was in town, I’d be like “Let’s go see that shit at the Dome, nigga.” 3 hours for the movie and 5 hours for the conversation. You can’t really talk about it until you’ve seen it twice. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) April 29, 2019

Coker continued, "One of the most important things John taught me was to never lose the spark, the child like enthusiasm that seeing a film elicits. You want to make films? Watxh [sic] film. All the time. And write. Especially when you don't feel like it."

"Even though I don't feel like it, I'm writing today," Coker concluded. "Wishing he would text me to say, 'Can i see it yet? When are you sending it?'"

Even though I don’t feel like it, I’m writing today. Wishing he would text me to say, “Can i see it yet? When are you sending it?” — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) April 29, 2019

Singleton's family removed the twice Oscar-nominated filmmaker from life support Monday after suffering a major stroke on April 17. He was 51.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today," a spokesperson for the family told Deadline.

"This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John's doctors."

The statement continued, "We are grateful to his fans, friends and colleagues for the outpour of love and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. We want to thank all the doctors at Cedars Sinai for the impeccable care he received."

Beyond 1991's Boyz n the Hood — for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director — Singleton directed 2000's Shaft, 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, and 2005's Four Brothers. In recent years, Singleton served as producer-director on television series American Crime Story, Billions, and Empire.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you've been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!