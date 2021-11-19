New Hawkeye Promo Includes Hilarious Reference to Clint’s Classic Comic Costume

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans are eager to see what’s next for Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Renner first appeared as the character in 2010’s Thor and went on to become a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple by co-starring in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame. There have been many changes made to Clint from the comics, but it seems like some classic moments are getting referenced in his first standalone project. In a new promo for the show, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop draws a picture of Hawkeye, and it’s a hilarious nod to the character’s original comics costume.

“You don’t need superpowers to be a hero. Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial starts streaming November 24 only on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel Studios wrote on Instagram. You can check out the promo below:

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye is also expected to feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. The show’s head writer is Jonathan Igla who is producing the series alongside Rhys Thomas, Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

