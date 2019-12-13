New Marvel Snapshots Series Will Provide Different Perspective on Moments Throughout Marvel History

Kurt Busiek has his next project at the House of Ideas, and it’s a big one. Friday afternoon, Marvel announced Busiek would be championing Marvels Snapshots, a series of eight standalone stories featuring some of the comic brand’s biggest and most storied characters. Though exact details on the lineup remained mum, the company did unveil the first issue in the lineup — Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshot #1. The Sub-Mariner tale will be penned by acclaimed television writer Alan Brennert (Twilight Zone) with long-time comic artist Jerry Ordway providing the artwork. All covers across the series will be provided by Alex Ross.

“I can honestly say that I enjoyed working on this story more than any comics story I’ve done in years. I grew up reading (and loving) Marvel’s Golden Age heroes in the 1960s, in reprints in Fantasy Masterpieces. But I never thought I’d have a shot at writing them–especially the All-Winners Squad!–and I’m grateful to Kurt Busiek and Tom Brevoort for providing me the opportunity, and to Jerry Ordway for bringing it all to glorious life,” Brennert said in a press release. “I’m enormously proud of ‘Reunion’ and honored to be the first story published in Marvels Snapshots.”

“When I was offered this project, I jumped at it, being a big fan of the original Marvels book by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross. Getting to draw a Sub-Mariner story set in the 1940s, with appearances by the All-Winners Squad, lets me connect with Marvel’s World War II era history, and the work of Subby’s creator, Bill Everett,” Ordway added. “I’ve been a Marvel maniac from the age of 10, so this is pretty cool! Alan Brennert wrote a great script which fits neatly into the bigger tapestry that is the Marvel Universe. I’m thrilled to get to play in this sandbox after so many years as an artist.”

Marvel suggests Snapshots will be a kind of spiritual successor to Busiek and Ross’ Marvels hits of the mid-90s, with Busiek assembling the creative teams for all eight issues of Snapshots. It’s unclear when the series will start receiving release dates.