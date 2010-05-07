New Marvel's What If...? Episode Killed The Avengers and Everyone is Freaking Out

The first two episodes of Marvel's What if...? focused mostly on a singular movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, twisting the events of Captain America: The First Avenger for "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" and then the events of Guardians of the Galaxy with "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?". Though the second definitely veered into other films, this week's episode asked a question that altered an entire phase and even erased one movie entirely. Billed as "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?" the episode deals with the targeting of the candidates for The Avengers initiative by an unknown assassin and the internet is freaking about who died. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The episode begins in a play off of Iron Man 2 with Nick Fury and Black Widow meeting Iron Man at Randy's Donuts, resulting in Tony dying on the floor after Widow injects him with a serum to aid in his health problems. This puts her under suspicion until Hawkeye is implicated in the killing of Thor only to later die himself from mysterious circumstances. Later still comes the deaths of The Hulk and Black Widow, culminating in the reveal that Hank Pym (as Yellow Jacket) has gone insane and has been killing Earth's Mightiest Heroes while shrunk down. The bodies fall but the episode ends with some hope that The Avengers will still be formed with a new team.

We've collected some of the best responses to this week's episode below!

Marvel's What If...? streams new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.