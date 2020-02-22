New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Show Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Having Fun

New set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to finally give Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson a break for Marvel Studios‘ first original series on Disney+. From what we know so far, the duo will have to contend with foes like Baron Zemo and quite possibly the United States government all while trying to uphold the legacy of Captain America, though it remains to be seen if one will actually pick up the mantle when the show wraps up. But for now, the two just seem to be enjoying some rare downtime in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, that’s likely because actors Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are enjoying themselves, while Sam and Bucky are still having a rough time in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Check out the set photos below:

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are back to work on “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – check out photos from set today! https://t.co/ZDYQThZt2e — JustJared.com (@JustJared) February 22, 2020

While we’ve seen Sam Wilson get a new costume in the MCU, it is in his heroic identity as the Falcon and not as Captain America, like many people assumed would happen in the series. But Mackie is aware that his character is taking on the legacy left behind by Chris Evans when he retired from the role of Steve Rogers.

“You know what, to be honest, it’s very emotional,” Mackie previously told Deadline. “I’ve been in the business for 20 years and I’ve been fortunate to do some amazing stuff and work with amazing people. For me, to be a Black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of Black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment, but also in my life. It’s been extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of history and pain and triumph and joy that comes along with me being Captain America.”

Some fans might have wanted Bucky to be the one to fulfill Cap’s legacy, but Stan knows that the shield has gone to the right character after Avengers: Endgame.

“I don’t know about that,” Stan said to Yahoo! “Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by. I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ later this year.