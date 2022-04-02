Norman Reedus Continues Fueling Ghost Rider Rumors

Ghost Rider hopeful Norman Reedus continues to add fuel to the fire of the idea of him playing the iconic Marvel character. The actor has been consistently pitching himself for the role by posting and liking numerous pieces of fan art of him in the role. Reedus has even had a bunch of interviews where he confirms that he wants in on the character. Now, today he reignited the flames by posting a new piece of fan art of him as Ghost Rider.

In a new Instagram story, Reedus posted a fans depiction of what he could look like as Ghost Rider. The art looks like they chose an image of the actor as The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon on a motorcycle and added some hell fire to the background and flames on the bike. If this fan art is any indication, Reedus would be a pretty great choice if Marvel Studios ever does something with the character.



Nicolas Cage previously played the role of Johnny Cage/Ghost Rider in Sony’s multiple attempts at the character. With Marvel Studios using the multiverse as a major plot device, it wouldn’t be too crazy of an idea that we could see Cage return in the role. The actor recently revealed to ComicBook.com if anyone at Marvel has reached out to him to return in the role.

“Not yet, no,” Cage said when asked if he has ever talked to Marvel’s Kevin Feige or vice versa about each other’s work. “That hasn’t happened, but what’s interesting is nobody asked me about going back to Ghost Rider. That was a question that came up, and they weren’t asking about Ghost Rider, they were asking ‘What do you think of the Marvel movies?’ And I gave my opinion about it.”



When asked if he had any interest in returning to the role, Cage had this to say: “Ghost Rider is an amazing character. I mean, he’s a complicated character. It’s kind of like, how do you tell the story of Faust within the context of that universe? Because it’s a very philosophical character. I think it makes him special from other superheroes.”



In the comics, Johnny Blaze is a stunt motorcyclist who bonds with the demon Zarathos to become the Spirit of Vengeance after a deal with the demon Mephisto. Using his Hellfire powers for good, Blaze rides a flaming Hell Cycle as he battles the supernatural threats of the Marvel universe.

Cage played Blaze in Ghost Rider and its sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes, another version of Ghost Rider, across 10 episodes of ABC and Marvel TV’s Agents of SHIELD. What do you think of Norman Reedus playing Ghost Rider for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Would you prefer him or Nicolas Cage in the role? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!