Peter David on Reuniting Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider in New Fantastic Four (Exclusive)

New Fantastic Four's Impact (Photo: Marvel Comics) ComicBook.com: Though they were only together for a brief period of time, the New Fantastic Four left a lasting impact on fans, which can be attributed to the work done by Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams. How does it feel to be following in the footsteps of this legendary duo? Peter David: Well, I spent most of my comic book career following in the footsteps of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, so I'm pretty much accustomed to being held to high standards. But I'm honored to be chosen to indeed follow them up.

Most Surprising Character Between Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider, has one character's voice surprised you throughout the writing process? There are some big egos on the team, so I can only imagine what it's like to bounce all four characters off each other. I loved it that each of them seemed to want to be the voice of reason, with Spidey trying to rein in Wolverine, the Hulk trying to take charge because they're in his back yard, and Ghost Rider feeling he should be calling the shots because they wind up battling a mystic threat. And naturally they have to sort it all out.

Threat That Brings Team Together (Photo: Marvel Comics) What can you tell us about the threat that brings the New Fantastic Four to Las Vegas? There is an entire community of people living in tunnels that run under Vegas--that's an actual fact--and something mystical winds up threatening them. And they wind up coming to Vegas through the manipulation of a new character named John Priest who I hope goes on to further success in the Marvel U.

Marvel Debut of Alan Robinson This series marks the Marvel debut for artist Alan Robinson. What's the collaboration process been like so far, and what should fans look out for in Robinson's work? If they are unfamiliar with his work, I think they'll be thrilled with the results. Alan absolutely captured the spirit of the stories.