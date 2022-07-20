Peter David on Reuniting Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider in New Fantastic Four (Exclusive)
Marvel has found recent success digging into its archives to revisit popular story arcs from the past, with Peter David tackling many of those tales. The prolific writer has contributed to the likes of X-Men Legends for X-Factor, Symbiote Spider-Man, Maestro (Hulk's villainous alter ego), and now is putting his talent to a miniseries featuring the New Fantastic Four. Created by Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams in 1990s Fantastic Four #347, the unusual alliance between Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Ghost Rider formed in the absence of the original Fantastic Four. Together with artist Alan Robinson, New Fantastic Four reveals an untold adventure for the foursome, and ComicBook.com has the scoop from the writer himself.
ComicBook.com spoke to Peter David about reuniting Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider in New Fantastic Four, following in the footsteps of Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams, what brings this unique group of heroes back together, and more. We also have the first look at interiors for New Fanastic Four #3, along with the cover and solicit for October's New Fantastic Four #5, the final issue of the series.
New Fantastic Four's Impact
ComicBook.com: Though they were only together for a brief period of time, the New Fantastic Four left a lasting impact on fans, which can be attributed to the work done by Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams. How does it feel to be following in the footsteps of this legendary duo?
Peter David: Well, I spent most of my comic book career following in the footsteps of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, so I'm pretty much accustomed to being held to high standards. But I'm honored to be chosen to indeed follow them up.prevnext
Most Surprising Character
Between Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider, has one character's voice surprised you throughout the writing process? There are some big egos on the team, so I can only imagine what it's like to bounce all four characters off each other.
I loved it that each of them seemed to want to be the voice of reason, with Spidey trying to rein in Wolverine, the Hulk trying to take charge because they're in his back yard, and Ghost Rider feeling he should be calling the shots because they wind up battling a mystic threat. And naturally they have to sort it all out.prevnext
Threat That Brings Team Together
What can you tell us about the threat that brings the New Fantastic Four to Las Vegas?
There is an entire community of people living in tunnels that run under Vegas--that's an actual fact--and something mystical winds up threatening them. And they wind up coming to Vegas through the manipulation of a new character named John Priest who I hope goes on to further success in the Marvel U.prevnext
Marvel Debut of Alan Robinson
This series marks the Marvel debut for artist Alan Robinson. What's the collaboration process been like so far, and what should fans look out for in Robinson's work?
If they are unfamiliar with his work, I think they'll be thrilled with the results. Alan absolutely captured the spirit of the stories.prevnext
New Fantastic Four #5 Cover and Solicit
- NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #5 (OF 5)
- Peter David (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw
- It's all been leading up to this – the New FF and the original FF team up for a final battle with a mega-sized monstrosity in this action-packed finale! Will anything be left of Vegas – or the world?!--once the dust settles? Plus one last surprise cameo for the road!