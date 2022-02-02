Marvel Bringing Back Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, Ghost Rider as New Fantastic Four

The new Fantastic Four is back. First assembled by Walter Simonson and Arthur Adams in 1990s Fantastic Four #347, the unusual alliance between Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Ghost Rider formed in the absence of the original Fantastic Four. Though the team didn’t last long, they remain a fan-favorite formation more than 30 years later. They’re back in the New Fantastic Four miniseries from writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson. The series is set not long after the team’s first assembling and comes in the same spirit as Marvel’s X-Men Legends, Maestro, and Silver Surfer Rebirth. Here’s the synopsis provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:

“Wolverine, Hulk (AKA Joe Fixit), Ghost Rider and Spider-Man have reunited to investigate a surge of violence in Las Vegas. And with demonic masterminds pulling the strings, they’re going to need some extra help… This all-new adventure will feature surprise guest stars aplenty, including the original FF and a series of mystery villains that you’ll never see coming!”

In the press release, David says, “Although their original stint was extremely short-lived, the alternate version of the FF has had its fans for years, including myself. I am fortunate Marvel has given me the opportunity to revisit with them and take their battles to new heights in a new location with new allies and new enemies.”

Robinson adds, “Talk about debuting with a big bang in Marvel Comics! With characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider and Wolverine, and written by the awesome Peter David, no less! This is a dream come true for me as an artist and as a fan, and the story gets richer with each page. A total blast!”

David is involved in several throwback-era series that Marvel has published over the past year. He's currently writing the Maestro series.

What do you think of Marvel bringing back Spider-Man, Wolverine, Hulk, and Ghost Rider as the new Fantastic Four in a new miniseries? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. New Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale in comic shops and online retailers on May 25th.