The World Deserves a Power Man and Iron Fist Movie

As Marvel Studios continues making larger-than-life movies, there will be a new void in their offerings before long. With the studio on rolling out a whole batch of massive, out-of-this-world-type movies like The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they really won’t have any street-level characters to rely upon outside of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and his franchise. That’s why the iconic Marvel duo of Power Man and Iron Fist could make a welcome addition to the ever-expanding MCU.

As seen on Netflix, both of the characters followed a story arc much more grounded than their comic book counterparts and with a feature film budget, both characters would thrive. They’d have the ability to remain grounded with a certain high-budget flare that was missing before — you know, like dragons and big-time villains.

It’s no secret the street heroes played off each other better than when they were on their own and luckily enough, the stars have aligned so that they can both show up in a movie before too long. With both shows being canceled last year, Marvel Studios would be able to use the properties beginning in the fall of 2020, right as things get to pick up with Marvel Studios’ Phase 4.

It’s not like there hasn’t been interest in the characters for feature films before. Back in 2001, Marvel Studios — led by Avi Arad at the time — and Artisan Entertainment struck a deal for a Ray Park-starring Iron Fist film directed by Kirk Wong (The Big Hit). Coincidentally enough, the producer at Artisan responsible for striking that deal with Marvel was none other than Patrick Gunn, the older brother of current Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn.

In another coincidental twist, Wong’s collaborator on The Big Hit, Ben Ramsey, was hired by Sony/Columbia in 2003 to pen a script for Luke Cage, a feature film featuring the origin of the bulletproof hero. Though those were days long before Kevin Feige and his team took over Marvel Studios but the fact of the matter remains, the characters seem legitimate enough to get major studios interested in feature films.

Now before we wrap this up, it should be noted it’s probably unlikely we’ll ever get Power Man and Iron Fist on the silver screen, especially when the studio has decided to greenlight films like Shang-Chi — but at the very least, we can always hold out hope, right?

If Marvel Studios green-lit a Power Man and Iron Fist film, would you like to see the roles recast? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

The first two seasons of both Iron Fist and Luke Cage are streaming on Netflix.