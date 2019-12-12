Robert Downey Jr. Hides in a Box to Surprise Soldier and His Mother

Last night NBC aired the second of their three-night holiday extravaganza, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Christmas themed specials hosted by DeGeneres, Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways saw a very special episode air which included a surprise appearance by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. In the episode, United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Roy Gill and his mother Kelly were introduced, telling the story of the hard times they endured early in Gill’s life and how a third grade teacher inspired him to become the man he is today. As part of her gift to them, Ellen learned that Iron Man was Gill’s favorite superhero, and you’ll have to see for yourself what happens next. Watch the full video in the player above!

“And now we’re all Roy’s biggest fans. I may have gotten a little misty-eyed at this one….” Downey wrote on his Twitter account after the video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The people we found to help were simply unbelievable. Some have gone through devastating loss and pain but get through it with family, love and kindness,” DeGeneres told TV Guide Magazine about the three night event (H/T TV Insider). “It feels so good to give to people who truly deserve it.”

The third and final episode of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways airs tonight at 8 P.M. ET on NBC and will feature even more incredible gifts delivered to unsuspecting people. Holiday surprises in the special will include appearances by Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.

Though Robert Downey Jr.’s time as Iron Man is finished on the big screen, there has been speculation that the Oscar nominated actor will reprise his role for Marvel’s animated What If..? series on Disney+. This was first reported after Jeff Goldblum revealed as much in an interview, only for representatives to deny it later. The actor recently won the People’s Choice Award for Male Movie Star of 2019 for his work in Avengers: Endgame, revealing later that he wasn’t campaigning for an Oscar for his final appearance as the character. This hasn’t stopped Disney from pushing he and his Endgame co-stars on the awards circuit, but it remains to be seen if any nominations will happen in the end.