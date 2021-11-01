Robert Irwin and Alligator Pair for the Perfect Loki Costumes on Halloween

Halloween has featured a pretty wide array of unique costumes, especially thanks to the various pieces of popular culture that have come out in the past year. The latest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have served as inspiration for some of the most popular costumes, including the Disney+ series Loki. The show shattered fans’ expectations by introducing a multiverse filled with different incarnations of the God of Mischief — and it looks like two have inspired TV personality Robert Irwin. Irwin recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself as Loki, complete with an alligator friend who doubles as Alligator Loki, and the door behind them mirroring the door portals used by the Time Variance Authority.

Happy Halloween from a couple of variants 🐊#Loki pic.twitter.com/ax6gh1KF4x — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 31, 2021

Alligator Loki made his debut alongside several other variants of Loki in the back half of the show’s first season, and quickly and almost-universally became a fan-favorite. While Alligator Loki does not have a counterpart in the comics yet, the inspiration for him came from a delightful place.

“We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Loki director Michael Waldron said in an interview earlier this year. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it’s like, well, why? Because he’s green.”

“It’s so stupid, but it also makes total sense,” Waldron said. “You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn’t there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that’s an alligator universe or whatever. It’s just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously.”

What do you think of Robert Irwin’s Loki costume? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first season of Loki is now available to stream on Disney+, with Season 2 arriving at a later date.