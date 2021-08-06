Ryan Reynolds Compares Deadpool 2's Juggernaut to The Suicide Squad's King Shark with New Meme

✖

Last week, James Gunn graced the Internet with the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, which has already become the most-watched red band trailer online. There was a ton of fun stuff in the trailer, including a closer look at King Shark, who we just learned is being played by Rocky and Rambo star, Sylvester Stallone. King Shark looks super badass in the trailer, and he even manages to tear someone in half! Well, he's not the only comic book movie character to do so. Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to share a fun meme comparing The Suicide Squad's King Shark to Deadpool 2's Juggernaut.

Reynolds posted a side-by-side comparison and asked the age-old question, "Who tore it better?" You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Reynolds is best known for playing the titular character in the Deadpool films, but not everyone knows he also provided the voice of Juggernaut. "Deadpool 2 is shot for much less money than most super hero movies would be shot for," Reynolds told Empire back in 2018. "As with every movie, you want to finish on budget and on time, which we did, but just barely. So, we couldn't even afford a voice for Juggernaut. The voice for Juggernaut's me. I just did it as a temp, this sort of Brooklyn brawler kind of voice that we modulated in post, and cranked up and gave it all this bass and reverberation. We didn't settle on that because it was quality. We settled on it because we just didn't have any more budget left to jump in."

Thankfully, Reynolds' Deadpool days are far from over. It was recently reported that Disney is moving ahead with Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, also confirmed that the movie will be rated R.

As for King Shark, James Gunn recently answered some fan questions about The Suicide Squad on Twitter and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. Deadpool 2 is currently available to stream on Hulu.