Ryan Reynolds Wants a Fantastic Four Movie Starring It's Always Sunny Cast in New Poster

Ryan Reynolds is asking for a Fantastic Four movie starring the gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This has to be one of the more “out there” requests for the cast of Marvel’s First Family. Reynolds is known for his pranks and this post from his Maximum Effort productions is no different. Imagine the fan response if he actually decided to put the Deadpool 3 budget towards Fantastic Four instead? But, this is just a silly joke and fans are noticing all the small details in the work. The idea of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, and Glenn Howerton in a Marvel production is enough to make your head spin.

They wrote, “Ryan has made a new friend. He gets super excited in the early part of friendships so he's shifted all #Deadpool3 resources to trying to make this #fantasticfour movie happen. Sorry @deadpoolmovie!”

Ryan has made a new friend. He gets super excited in the early part of friendships so he's shifted all #Deadpool3 resources to trying to make this #fantasticfour movie happen. Sorry @deadpoolmovie! pic.twitter.com/LqxrZ4IKZa — Maximum Effort (@MaximumEffort) May 1, 2021

In other Fantastic Four news, Marvel's head man had some details. “That means that we have them back and we are working towards it," Feige told Variety back in 2020. "I'm extremely excited about those characters and about bringing Marvel's First Family up to the platform and the level that they deserve.”

Then at the Golden Globes, he had this to say, “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with fan-cast favorite John Krasinski about being Mister Fantastic one day.

“I would love to do it. I think to be a part of the Marvel world would be amazing anyway, and the fact that people would even consider me for that level of a part would be amazing,” Krasinski explained. “I genuinely have had no conversations or don't know anything that's happening with that. I'm awaiting Kevin's announcements of what the hell's happening with that as much as you are.”

