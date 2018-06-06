Samuel L. Jackson Wanted To Be In ‘Black Panther’ Movie

Black Panther has been a huge hit for Marvel Studios, but there was one character in the MCU that would’ve loved to be a part of it, and his name is Nick Fury.

Actually, his real name is Samuel L. Jackson, who has played the role of Nick Fury since the early days of the first Iron Man. While other characters from the franchise made appearances, Fury was notably absent. It wasn’t for lack of trying though, as Jackson explained to Ellen after she told him she couldn’t believe he wasn’t in the film.

“I couldn’t either,” Jackson said. “When they were making it I kept saying ‘so when do I go to Wakanda’ and they were like (shakes his head no). I was like Nick Fury can’t…can I just walk down the street in Wakanda so they know that I know it’s there? Because I know it’s there! I mean Nick Fury knows every black thing that’s on the planet, so he’s gotta know about Wakanda, but I wish I had been there, but I’m really really pleased with the success of the film and how it worked out and eventually I may end up in Wakanda.”

Black Panther went on to make a billion dollars plus for Marvel, and while it is unknown why they didn’t decide to include him there will be a sequel to the series, so odds are he can still turn up there.

Fury will also be a part of the upcoming Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson and fellow SHIELD agent Clark Gregg, though the Fury we see in that film will be much younger than the one seen in the other Marvel films. Fans will actually get to see his early career, and in fact, it might be Phil Coulson’s first real mission on the job.

The last we saw of Fury in the present was in Avengers: Infinity War, where he and Maria Hill faded from existence thanks to Thanos. The good news is that Fury managed to get a message off before he faded away, calling on Captain Marvel with a very unique looking pager. That storyline will continue into Avengers 4.

