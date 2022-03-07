Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Fights to Survive in New Set Clip

A new video from the Secret Invasion set shows Emilia Clarke’s character struggling for her life. In the video, Clarke’s character is on the ground with a much larger person looming over her, their hand around her neck. Clarke is seen making a jerking movement, perhaps setting up her escape from the situation. The assailant is in motion capture gear, suggesting that this character will be something other than human when it appears in the finished television series on Disney+. The most likely candidate is a Skrull, given Secret Invasion‘s premise, but there is no way to tell for sure. You can see the video below

In 2021, Clarke spoke to ComicBook.com about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke said. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Daenerys4lyfe/status/1500450021703315460

Secret Invasion’s cast includes Clarke, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. Producer Jonathan Schwartz hinted at how different the series will be from the comics that inspired it.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Jonathan Schwartz said in 2021. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

Secret Invasion takes its name from the 2008 Marvel Comics event series that featured practically every character in the Marvel Universe. Fans shouldn’t expect the same scope in the Disney+ version of the series.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in 2021. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?”

The six-episode Secret Invasion series is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.