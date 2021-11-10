Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Blooper Reel Revealed

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has officially made its way onto video on demand, allowing fans to revisit the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster again and again. Additionally, the home release hashas officially made its way onto video on demand offered a number of extras for the blockbuster — including a pretty epic blooper reel. The video, which you can check out below, showcases an array of behind-the-scenes jokes and goofy moments from the Marvel Studios film, including some key moments involving Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and more.

Earlier this year, Liu and Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton confirmed to ComicBook.com‘s Phase Zero podcast that a blooper reel, indicating that it would definitely delight fans.

“There was one made that made me laugh quite a bit,” Cretton explained. “And I don’t know … I have no idea if it’ll be released.”

“I have also seen such a video,” Liu added. “So I can confirm that such a product exists, but in what capacity, how it will be introduced to the world remains to be seen. It’s a mystery.”

“Nora’s so quick and so funny, and I think she is responsible for easily 50 percent of that gag reel, at least the one that I watched, and it was so good,” Liu continued. “I love watching the BTS stuff, because it really just takes me back to when we were shooting, just felt like a simpler time just going to work every day and making this movie. It was really, really one of the most incredible times of my life.”

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

What do you think of the blooper reel for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available on VOD. It will arrive on Disney+ on November 12th.