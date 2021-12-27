Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Breaks Silence on Doctor Strange 2 Rumors

Following the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, star Simu Liu has become something of a household name, and he seems to have a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The actor is already set to star in a Shang-Chi sequel, re-teaming with director Destin Daniel Cretton. Some rumors have suggested, however, that Liu’s Shang-Chi will return to the MCU sooner than that, potentially appearing in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be the case.

Liu recently teamed up with GQ to answer the Internet’s most-asked questions about him. One of those questions was about his involvement in Doctor Strange 2. While those involved with Marvel projects usually don’t give definitive answers about potential projects, Liu made clear that he’s not appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange’s next movie.

“Even if I were in that movie, which I’m not, there is no way in hell that I would ever say it out loud,” Liu said. That’s all I can really say, right? Nah, I’m kidding.”

Doctor Strange 2 will include Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and introduce Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez to the MCU, but Shang-Chi won’t be making an appearance. That said, Liu is excited for his next adventure in the live-action Marvel franchise. ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis caught up with Liu at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, talking about what’s next for Shang-Chi.

“I guess I wasn’t the most surprised, given everything that had happened. I was so relieved to hear that he [Cretton] has been confirmed to come back,” Liu said. “Again, that’s not a surprise but it’s just so good to feel the engine turning again like, ‘Great! We get to tell more stories again,’ while delving deeper into the characters and providing more of those badass fight sequences.”

There are seemingly endless possibilities for the Shang-Chi sequel. One thing we probably won’t see, however, is a romance between the titular hero and his best friend, Katy.

“Shaun and Katy work so well as best friends. I agree, personally, I agree, and I think it’s refreshing when you see a man and woman on screen that don’t necessarily have to fall in love,” Liu recently told . “I’m not saying that they never will, but it’s certainly not hinted at I think in the movie. I think what they have is just truly wonderful. I mean, I think it represents a lot of the male/female friendships that I have in life. I think we’ll see where the story goes, but if you were to ask me now, do I think that Shaun and Katy should be romantically involved, I would say no.”

Are you excited for the upcoming Doctor Strange and Shang-Chi sequels?