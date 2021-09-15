Shang-Chi’s Florian Munteanu Shares Delightful Behind-the-Scenes Content Featuring Tony Leung and Meng’er Zhang

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally playing in theaters and the movie’s release has led to a lot of excellent social media content from the movie’s cast and crew. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has taken to Instagram to celebrate many people who worked on the film, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing video highlights from his press tour, Awkwafina (Katy) has paid tribute to her stunt double, Meng’er Zhang (Xialing) has shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos, and much more. The latest actor from Shang-Chi to treat Instagram to bts content is Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist). The actor posted some hilarious photos of him sharing shots with Zhang as well as sweet images of Tony Leung (Xu Wenwu).

“With the legendary @tonyleung_official on one of our epic cast night outs 😁. A true legend on and off set and a boss on the glass as well 😝🙌🏼. SHANG CHI is out now in theaters, go see Wenwu and Razor Fist doing their thing ⚔🔥,” Munteanu captioned one post. “Teaching @mengerzhang how to drink a shot of vod… um I mean water in 4 steps 😝. A life lesson she had to learn and made her stronger 😌⚔. If you haven’t watched SHANG CHI yet, go check it out in theaters. You won’t be disappointed 🔥👊🏼,” he captioned another. You can check out the photos in the posts below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I feel like the process itself is not too different to other movies,” Munteanu recently shared with ComicBook.com. “I mean, you audition, you do scenes, you send them over, you send the self tapes over. And then the tough part starts because you have to wait and you don’t know if anything happens. Obviously, I knew that it was for a Marvel movie and since I’m a big fan of the MCU and a comic nerd myself, I put one-and-one together and I knew this has to be Shang-Chi. Once I was reading through the scenes, I knew. I just didn’t know what character it was for, what exact character. But then I feel like three or four weeks later, I got a call from my agency and they told me, ‘Hey, Marvel wants to talk to you.’ And it’s like, hell yeah.”

Not only did Shang-Chi have a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office, but it also earned the highest audience score of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was met with positive reviews from critics, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 277 reviews, and it also earned an impressive 98% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best origin stories to date.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now playing in theaters.