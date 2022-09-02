Did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Just Tease One of Her Weirdest Comic Gadgets?

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ this morning, taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to some wild and Internet-breaking heights. The series has been consistently delighting fans of She-Hulk comics by weaving in a lot of pieces of lore, from beloved supporting characters to specific moments of canon. One standout moment in the episode just might have teased another element too — a very bizarre gadget She-Hulk receives in the comics. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode sees Jen dealing with the parole hearing of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), which gets complicated when she learns that Wong (Benedict Wong) broke him out of prison for the fight club in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. After telling Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga) to help track down Wong, Jen turns to the audience and breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge that they're probably excited to see him, but that they shouldn't expect a big cameo to happen on the show every week. As Jen is monologuing about this, her car is continuing to drive itself, even though Jen's hands aren't on the wheel.

This could possibly be seen as an homage to Jen's flying car from the Sensational She-Hulk era, which is gifted to her by US Archer in 1989's Sensational She-Hulk #7. A '59 Dodge modified with the ability to fly, it gives Jen an opportunity to return back to Earth in the immediate narrative — but she continues to use it pretty regularly until it's destroyed several years later in Sensational She-Hulk #41. It also has the ability to drive itself back to space if it is in need of repairs.

Even if Jen's car in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn't exactly the flying car, it's still a hilarious and fourth wall-breaking moment nonetheless.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

