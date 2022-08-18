She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Reveals Why She Initially Lied About Marvel Studios Casting

In just a matter of hours, the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be out into the world. The live-action series centers around Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, a bonafide fan-favorite character who will be brought to life by Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany. While Maslany was first publicly reported to be cast in the role in the fall of 2020, the circumstances surrounding that were immediately thrown into question, after she denied that she had been cast in the part in an interview with the Sudbury Star. Obviously, the casting was ultimately confirmed by Marvel itself and Maslany is already earning praise in the role — and in a recent interview with Elle, the actress revealed why she had lied about the casting.

"I flat-out lied," Maslany explained with a laugh. "That's also because I don't know what I'm allowed to say!"

Maslany also spoke about why she was initially "wary" to join a franchise as big as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but ultimately was excited by how intimidating She-Hulk could be.

"I had always been wary of entering this universe or doing anything of this scale," Maslany explained. "There's a part of me that always feels a bit more comfortable in a smaller piece. Just something that I can guarantee will be focused on character, guarantee will be collaborative."

"It just spoke to me in a way that I was like, 'I don't know that I can do this,'" Maslany added. "And that's exciting to me."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18th.

