She-Hulk to Reportedly Begin Filming in November

Thanks to an official announcement from Marvel Studios at D23 last fall, we know a She-Hulk series will be coming to Disney+ sooner or later. We’ve yet to hear a word from Kevin Feige and his Studios team on when the show’s release date will be, though a new report could shed some light on that. According to scooper Charles Murphy and his Murphy’s Multiverse blog, the show is shaping up to begin production this November. That’s a pretty substantial change from what had been previously reported when production reports surfaced in January suggesting She-Hulk would begin filming in July.

If the series followed a similar production schedule to that of WandaVision, as Murphy points out, She-Hulk would potentially be able to fall into a December 2021 release. Coincidentally enough, Moon Knight is also set to begin filming in November, which would mean both of the shows would be racing for a 2021 date.

As of now, Loki has a date with Disney+ next spring while What If…? is a summer show and Hawkeye is supposedly on track for its fall release date. Unless Marvel Studios moves dates around — which they have done already in the case of WandaVision — it’d seem at least one of the two November-production starts would be pushed to 2022.

The House of Ideas has yet to cast an actor in the lead role, something the studio is likely saving for a bigger event throughout the year such as CinemaCon or SDCC. We do know now, however, that Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has at least had preliminary talks about appearing in the show as Bruce Banner, Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk’s cousin. That’s a stark contrast from comments he made earlier this month where he played coy about his MCU future, suggesting he was unaware of what the future held for his character.

Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao has been tapped as showrunner for She-Hulk.

She-Hulk is expected to hit Disney+ next year.

