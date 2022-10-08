She-Hulk: Marvel Releases Leap-Frog Character Poster

The latest episode of She: Hulk: Attorney At Law featured the show's long-awaited appearance by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but he wasn't the only Marvel Comics character to show up in "Ribbit and Rip It." The episode also featured Brandon Stanley's debut as Eugene Patillio/Leap-Frog, which delighted many fans of the MCU. This week, we got to see some new character posters featuring Cox, but now it's Leap-Frog's time to shine.

"It's time to ribbit and rip it 🐸 Meet Leapfrog and his inflammable suit in episode eight of Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Marvel wrote on Instagram. You can check out the poster below:

Will Leap-Frog Appear in the MCU Again?

While it's unclear if we've seen the last of Leap-Frog, Stanley did recently chat with ComicBook.com at the She-Hulk premiere about his character and revealed who he would like to crossover with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eugene is essentially a combination of Vincent Patillio / Leap-Frog and Eugene Patillio / Frog-Man, a father-son duo from the comics. Eugene even teamed teaming up with Spider-Man in Marvel Team-Up #131.

"Of course! If he needs my help, I guess I can lend a hand," Stanley said about potentially working with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. "I mean, I don't want to take his work over, you know? He's doing — he's doing a good job. But I mean, if he needs Leap-Frog's assistance? I will answer the call."

"There's so many connections between me and Eugene that it didn't take a whole lot of research," Stanley revealed. "It didn't take a whole lot of homework and studying. I really just lived my goofy self, and my fake confidence of just like 'I'm the man! I'm the best hero in the world! It's me guys. Eugene, I'm finally here guys, I'm here. You wanted me, I'm here.'"

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that features the return of some MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. In addition to Tatiana Maslany, the cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jon Bass. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The season finale of She-Hulk drops on Disney+ on October 13th.