She-Hulk's Leap-Frog Actor Definitely Wants to Cross Over with Spider-Man (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has uniquely captured the feeling of diving into Marvel Comics titles, introducing some bizarre and wonderful deep cuts from comic canon across its eight episodes so far. One of the latest is Eugene Patillio / Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley), an amphibian-themed superhero whose exploits intersect with Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox). Spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It", below! Only look if you want to know! Eugene is essentially She-Hulk's amalgam of both Vincent Patillio / Leap-Frog and Eugene Patillio / Frog-Man, a father-son duo who have a unique legacy within the pages of Marvel Comics. Eugene, in particular, initially followed in his dad's vigilante exploits while teaming up with Spider-Man in Marvel Team-Up #131.

Given how absurd and wonderful Eugene's live-action introduction was, that obviously begs the question of where we could possibly see him next — and if a crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man could be possible. While speaking to ComicBook.com at She-Hulk's green carpet premiere earlier this year, Stanley indicated that he'd love to make that happen.

"Of course! If he needs my help, I guess I can lend a hand," Stanley said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I mean, I don't want to take his work over, you know? He's doing — he's doing a good job. But I mean, if he needs Leap-Frog's assistance? I will answer the call."

Stanley also spoke about the research process that went into playing Eugene, and argued that he really just had to lean into his "goofy" self.

"There's so many connections between me and Eugene that it didn't take a whole lot of research," Stanley explained. "It didn't take a whole lot of homework and studying. I really just lived my goofy self, and my fake confidence of just like 'I'm the man! I'm the best hero in the world! It's me guys. Eugene, I'm finally here guys, I'm here. You wanted me, I'm here.'"

