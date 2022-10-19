She-Hulk Director Wants Madisynn to Get Her Own Movie (Exclusive)

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and it brought back some beloved Marvel characters as well as introduced some fan-favorite newcomers. Fans especially fell in love with Patty Guggenheim as Madisynn in Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?" Madisynn testified in Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) courtroom cease-and-desist case against charlatan magician Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), and her newfound friendship with Wong (Benedict Wong) was a delight. Recently, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro spoke with ComicBook.com about the series and revealed she would love to see Madisynn get her own movie.

"I have worked with Patty so many times, and when I brought her up for Madisynn, there was a little bit of resistance, because nobody knew who she was, and I said, 'Guys, just let her audition,' and she came in and auditioned and everybody was in tears. And the thing about Patty Guggenheim is that she's able to play these ridiculous characters with so much grounding, and these characters who maybe don't appear very smart with so much intelligence. Um, so I kind of have been waiting for this moment to launch Patty for many, many years, and so it's like, 'Okay, the rest of the world has caught up. Now let's please give her her own movie.'"

Has Patty Guggenheim Seen the Madisynn Memes?

The Internet has been crawling with fun Madisynn memes since the character's MCU debut, and Guggenheim has seen them all.

"I mean, Thanos and me. Did you see that one?" Guggenheim told Marvel.com about the reaction to her fan-favorite character. Asked if Madisynn might have been able to defeat Thanos, Guggenheim said, "I know she could! It's just funny to see the Infinity Stones with a drink in her hand, those really made me laugh. It's been very, very entertaining and very fun."

Will She-Hulk Get A Season 2?

Currently, She-Hulk has not been renewed for a second season, but Marvel Studios hasn't been quick to greenlight their Disney+ follow-ups. Currently, only Loki is confirmed to be getting a second season. That being said, Marvel's finale teaser for She-Hulk did refer to the episode as the "season finale," which makes up hopeful. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently wrote a compelling argument in favor of a second season, which you can read here. During showrunner Jessica Gao's interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero, she addressed the possibility of a second season.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

She-Hulk is streaming on Disney+.