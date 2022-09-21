She-Hulk's Anu Valia Talks Relating to Jennifer Walters' Sense of Humor

Marvel Studios continues to hit it out of the park with all of their Disney+ series, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is no different. Week after week, fans are greeted with a hilarious legal sitcom that really, really works. This is all due to the incredible performance from leading actress Tatiana Maslany. Maslany plays Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk and she does so with a certain charisma and hilarity that can be relatable if you subtract the fact that she's a Hulk. Anu Valia directed episode 5 of She-Hulk, and even she can't help but relate to the titular hero. While speaking with ComicBook.com, the director revealed why she came aboard the project.

"Oh, I related so hard to her. And she has such... Just the very real things that she deals with in terms of her questions about identity, having identity thrust upon her, how she deals with just balancing, wanting to work and not doing great in her dating life, and not having time for her friends," Valia told us. "It just felt so real. And also when she's so funny and self-deprecating and kind of a weirdo. And I just read those scripts and the comics, and I was just like, "Oh, she's rad. I want to play around with her." And then knowing that Tatiana was going to play her, I felt very lucky to be able to be a part of this."

If you were wondering if Valia had any She-Hulk comic books that stuck with her during her preparation for the series, then you'd be right. "Yeah, Jessica said this before, but I think in the writers' room, they were really influenced by the John Byrne run and that self-aware, breaking the fourth wall, being able to really be talking to you and know what's up. And I think that leads into even the sense of humor. Obviously, this show is a very contemporary sense of humor, but that was the run that they were most influenced by." The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Director added.

The series is expected to reintroduce us to Daredevil in the next episode and he looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

"Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming exclusively on Disney+!

