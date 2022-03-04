Sideshow Unveils Amazing The Batman, Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Mandalorian Figures at Comic-Con

Preview night at Comic-Con 2022 is underway, and that means Sideshow Collectibles is unveiling a new slate of figures for your favorite Marvel, DC, and Star Wars characters. 2021-2022 was full of wonderful pop culture content, from hit TV live-action and animated shows, to feature films. The Comic-Con floor is filled with new Sideshow figures available for pre-order, including characters from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Loki, Hawkeye, Marvel's What If...?, Moon Knight, Eternals, and The Batman. ComicBook.com is in attendance on the San Diego Comic-Con floor to provide you with an up-close look at what's available.

Sideshow has some of the best figures on the market for fans, which is apparent when you feast your eyes on images captured by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. For example, The Mandalorian's new starfighter that he picked up during his appearance on The Book of Boba Fett is displayed, though that's the only collectible that doesn't come with a character figure. The rest of our photos feature a stunning Moon Knight ready for action with crescent-moon daggers at the ready; a maskless Robert Pattinson from The Batman; a terrifying Zombie Captain America from What If; Loki's variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino); President Loki presenting some kind of green fireball in his left hand; the Hawkeye duo of Kate Bishop and Clint Barton back-to-back; Thena and Gilgamesh from Eternals; Zombie-Hunter Spider-Man from the animated What If; and everyone's favorite trio of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After much speculation, Marvel Studios confirmed it will have a presence at Comic-Con this week. Between the number of projects the studio is developing, the return to celebrating SDCC in person, and with the D23 Expo coming later this year, fans have been wondering how much the studio would be focusing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what's on the horizon.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

Continue reading to see all of the Sideshow photos from Comic-Con, and stay tuned for more news from the convention.