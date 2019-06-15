Marvel Announces Silver Surfer: Black Director’s Cut

After a successful debut week for Silver Surfer: Black #1, Marvel has just announced a fast-tracked director’s cut of the cosmic comic. Due out June 26th, the digital exclusive will include a copy of Donny Cates’ script for the issue in addition to shots of Tradd Moore’s work-in-progress art, a gallery of the title’s variant covers, and never-before-seen character sketches. That’s all on top of the regular digital issue itself.

If you’ve pre-ordered or purchased Silver Surfer: Black #1, you’ll receive a copy of the Director’s Cut on June 26th. Beginning at 12:01 a.m., Marvel says in a statement, the Director’s Cut will be available for purchase at $7.99.

When the series was first introduced, Marvel cosmic group editor Darren Shan teased it’d be something that tied together everything Cates has written since his time on the critically-acclaimed Thanos.

“When Donny Cates wrote the first issue of the new Guardians of the Galaxy series, we both agreed that Silver Surfer‘s adventure wasn’t going to end there, that there was still more story to be told about what happened to all the cosmic heroes that got sucked into the Black Order’s wormhole,” Shan said. “But Donny’s imagination really kicked into gear when artist Tradd Moore signed on! Readers won’t realize it, but Silver Surfer: Black is a culmination of everything Donny has been writing since his Thanos run. And Tradd Moore is delivering some of the craziest visuals seen in a Marvel Comic today!”

ComicBook.com’s Chase Magnett rated the issue a perfect five out five, calling it a “visual spectacle.””Wherever this miniseries goes next, it has established itself both as a visual spectacle and poignant, sensory examination of isolation, guilt, and power,” Magnett said. “Cates’ monologue provides the Silver Surfer a specific perspective, as Moore and Stewarts’ present his being and world with additional complexity. It is a comic that is read as much in the visuals as the words, where the feeling of a sequence is every bit as important as its explanation.”

“There are few better compliments to be paid to a comic and, if the rest of Silver Surfer: Black maintains this momentum, readies this story to join a pantheon of classic Silver Surfer tales and artists.”

Silver Surfer: Black #1 is out now while #2 is due out July 17th.