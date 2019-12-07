Simu Liu Just Had His Costume Fitting for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu is the Chinese-Canadian actor best known for his role as Jung Kim on Kim’s Convenience, but he will soon be known by all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as Shang-Chi. The upcoming film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is hitting theaters in 2021 and Liu has teased that the new movie has the potential to “change the world.” In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Liu spoke about the upcoming movie and revealed he recently had his first costume fitting for the role, which is a lot more complicated than one might think.

“I was at my costume fitting yesterday. It was … weird. They take you to a place and they infrared-scan your body and 3D-print you, life-size, so they can fit clothes. There was a 3D-printed me, Awkwafina and Tony Leung. It’s crazy,” Liu explained.

Leung has been confirmed to be playing The Mandarin in the new film while Awkwafina’s role is still being kept under wraps. The upcoming film will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) on a script by Wonder Woman 1984‘s David Callaham.

In the comics, Shang-Chi is raised to become a deadly assassin, and his life gets turned upside down when he discovers nefarious details about his father. Shang-Chi then sets out to right his father’s wrongs, becoming Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu” and serves as a member of Heroes for Hire and the Avengers.

