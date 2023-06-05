Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man 2099 Figure Pre-Order Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been earning rave reviews, and it obliterated the box office in its opening weekend, which means that you probably saw it and are still buzzing from the experience. That led you to come here and see what the deal was with this amazing Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099 figure from Tamashii Nations. Well, here's everything you need to know...

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Man 2099 S.H.Figuarts action figure stands at 7-inches tall, and comes with an alternate unmasked head, 2 pairs of alternate hands, a red cloak, 2 web effect parts, and a bracelet for the Spider-Gwen S.H. Figuarts figure.

Pre-orders for the Spider-Man 2099 figure are available here at Entertainment Earth for $134.99 with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You won't be charged until it ships, which should be around February of 2024. Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen S.H. Figuarts figures based on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are also available here at Entertainment Earth for $89.99 each. If these high-end figures are a little to pricey for you, make sure to check out the Hasbro Marvel Legends lineup from the film below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been a hit with critics and fans, earning a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% from critics and a 96% audience score. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw awarded Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse a score of 4.5-out-of-5 in his review. He writes:

"[T]he scope and ambition of this larger Spider-Verse story – plus the clear indication that it could very well stick the landing (and then some) in Beyond the Spider-Verse – also makes it hard to criticize Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse too extensively. After all, the biggest drawback to the film is having to manage the eagerness to get to the next one. In a world where franchise universes rule, that's still a big win."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.