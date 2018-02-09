Spider-Man And Ant-Man Photobombed The Guardians Of The Galaxy At Marvel Photo Shoot

This week Marvel held it’s 10th anniversary photo-shoot but it ended up being more like a class reunion. Except it was more like a reunion where everyone actually likes each other.

Tessa Thompson, had people sign the yearbooks they handed out. In the video at the bottom of the article you can watch dream fan match-ups as the actors chat. James Gunn took some of his own cast snapshots, posting them to his facebook page.

That’s when two characters showed up and photo-bombed the fun. Spider-man’s Tom Holland and Ant-Man‘s Paul Rudd literally jumped into the second shot… mean while Guardians of the Galaxy baddie Kurt Russell’s hair barely makes it into the bottom shot. You can see his famous hair just to the left of Karen Gillan.

This class reunion featured an incredible 79 people that were involved in Marvel films over the last 10 years. Fans though have been pointing out some notable exceptions, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg and many of the actors that have either been replaced, like Terrence Howard. Thor’s ex-gf didn’t make an appearance either… which I guess at least made things less awkward for the short haired God.

Many of these actors will be back in the culmination of 10 years of films when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, May 4th, 2018. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman and many, many more. Currently the film has a 4.41 out of 5 rating on the Comicbook.com anticipation score.

Average rating 4.41/5 from 1,767 users