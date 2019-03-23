Everything We Know About the Spider-Man Attraction Coming to Disneyland Resort’s Marvel Expansion

Spider-Man swings into Disney California Adventure Park with an all-new Tony Stark-crafted suit as part of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, or WEB, coming to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The attraction, teased in concept art released in November, will be a pillar of the park's Marvel-themed expansion due to open in 2020.

The attraction will showcase a blend of never-before-seen technology and practical effects, allowing guests of all ages to swing into their own adventures alongside their favorite Marvel heroes. WEB is located just steps away from Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Disney's premiere Marvel ride that reached Disney California Adventure Park in May 2017.

WEB might allow guests the opportunity to experience web-swinging: Disney previously filed a patent for a "track-based swing ride" system utilizing a pendulum arm that would give riders a "unique swinging ride experience." A Spider-Man-inspired ride was hinted at when patent details referenced recreating a sensation "similar to what it would feel like to be with Tarzan... or with Spider-Man or a similar character swinging on webs between buildings as you move down streets of a city."

"The Avengers are setting up new Headquarters and training facilities around the globe to inspire all potential recruits willing to step up and become something more," reads the attraction synopsis. "As part of this global initiative, Tony Stark has founded the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — or WEB for short — to develop advancements in super-powered technology, including new enhancements to Spider-Man's suit as their debut project. By bringing together the world's brightest young inventors, the WEB is creating new interfaces that will empower all of us to join the ranks of Earth's Mightiest."

"It has been the highlight of my career to design all of Spider-Man's suits for the most recent films," Ryan Meinerding, Head of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, told Walt Disney Imagineering's Scot Drake (via Marvel). Meinerding designed the web-head's multiple looks across his tenure as a rookie superhero within the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War.

"Bringing him to life through Tony Stark's capable design aesthetic was a true joy, but working with the Walt Disney Imagineering team to develop a look for Spidey that reflects the innovation of a team of young geniuses really brings him to a new level. And knowing that park guests can get up close to that suit and really take in all the detail the astounding Imagineers packed into it means that we have truly brought a new version of the character to life."

Spider-Man is already available for character encounters daily at Disney California Adventure Park, which has since debuted Captain America, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, Thor and Loki, and most recently Captain Marvel as live-action characters populating the park. Spidey will soon sport his re-imagined suit, doing away with the current design influenced by The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The Disneyland Resort will host a two-night celebration of Marvel and its world of superheroes, Disneyland After Dark: Heroes Assemble, April 30 and May 1.

Disney California Adventure Park, located opposite of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will debut its Marvel-inspired expansion and the West Coast's first-ever Spider-Man attraction in 2020. Disneyland first opens its immersive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion May 31.

