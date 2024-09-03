Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Casts Doubt on Returning to the MCU

While a fourth Spider-Man movie bringing Tom Holland's web-slinging hero back to the big screen is among the most eagerly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects for many fans, there is one person who is unlikely to return — director Jon Watts. Watts, who previously helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, has cast doubt on going back to the franchise — as well as the MCU overall. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter (via DarkHorizons), Watts explained that part of it is because he wants to do his own creations, but also it would be hard to top No Way Home.

"That was such a specific moment in time, and the reaction to that movie was just so unbelievable," Watts said about the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was one of the first major films released post-pandemic. "It's never going to be like this, ever again."

He also spoke about getting back to movies of his own creation, like his current film Wolfs which stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Watts came to the MCU after directing one indie feature, 2015's Cop Car.

"I was just getting started and Marvel came along — and I take full creative ownership over all those films — but Spider-Man is always going to be Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's creation," Watts said. "This was the chance for me to go back to my voice and my vision and my style. Wolfs is mine, and that's a really good feeling."

He also explained a bit further, speaking about how getting back to his own creations lets him be more hands-on, something that he wasn't able to do making a Marvel film because there was "so much to be done".

"Sometimes you do an action movie, and all the fun action stuff is given to the second-unit director," Watts said. "On the Marvel movies, you split up the work because there's so much to be done. Rarely do you get the Christopher Nolan opportunity to do all of it. On this one, I was like, 'I want to shoot every single shot;"

Watts Previously Offered Advice to Whoever Takes on Spider-Man 4

Earlier this year, Watts spoke about his work on the Spider-Man franchise and offered a bit of advice for whatever filmmaker next takes a crack at Spider-Man: don't do practical wire work.

"I have a very practical bit of Spider-Man advice, and I think every Spider-Man director goes through it. It doesn't look good when someone is just swinging on a rope," Watts said. "You think you're gonna go in there, you're like, 'We're gonna do it all practical. We're gonna get a stuntman. We're gonna be swinging around.' It's boring. It looks dumb. It looks like a monkey swinging on a vine when you put someone on just a rope. Don't waste your time. That's my advice to the next Spider-Man director."

What's Next for Spider-Man 4?

While there haven't been many updates when it comes to Spider-Man, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige did announce that the project was "actively developing" and, earlier this year, Holland confirmed that he will "always want to do Spider-Man films" but also said that they were being careful to make sure that they found the right story to tell.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland said. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So, the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

He added, "We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

"This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early," he added. "It's just a process where I'm watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."