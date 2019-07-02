‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Japanese Poster Released

Sony Pictures has released a Japanese poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home, featuring a QR code linking to its Japanese trailer.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

A two-week overseas vacation brings Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to Venice, Prague, and London, where the wall-crawling superhero is tasked by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) with combating elemental-powered creatures assaulting Europe.

Far From Home filmed in London as well as the Czech Republic's Prague and Liberec, before moving on to Venice and New York City.

"You'd expect a film like this, of this scale, to be shot in front of a green screen, but we are sailing down the main canal of Venice and we are shooting in the main square of Prague, and we are putting these very incredible characters in very incredible places," Holland said at Brazil's CCXP in December.

"And it's amazing to see these characters operate in a backdrop that we all know and love."

Set photos captured in Liberec revealed the site of a confrontation between a black suit-clad Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who will at first be backed by S.H.I.E.L.D. and will have a "brother-in-arms" relationship with Spider-Man, Holland revealed.

"We were so lucky this time. We took our favorite characters to London, to Venice, to Prague, to New York," Holland said.

"And the amazing story in this film is the relationship between Spider-Man and Mysterio. It's not your average story. We're brothers in arms, we are a team, and we're teaming up to take down this crazy force which is the Elementals."

The "Elementals" are understood by Mysterio, "who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them," Gyllenhaal added.

"And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he's the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."

"For me it's just such a huge honor to get to do this a second time around, and in my opinion, this movie is way better than the first one," Holland added. "It's gonna be so crazy."

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Colbie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5.