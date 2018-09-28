‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Cast Heads to Venice in BTS Photo

Peter Parker and his friends really are going all over the map for Spider-Man: Far From Home. After filming in various European cities over the last couple of months, the crew has now arrived in Venice, Italy for even more excitement.

Early Thursday morning (based on American time zones), Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, along with two of his friends and co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the two actors will be reprising their roles as Peter’s classmates and confidants, Ned and MJ.

The photo shows the three young performers on a boat heading through one of the channels in Venice. The trio posed for the picture in three completely unique and different ways, leading to Holland’s caption on the post.

“Serving 3 looks in Venice today,” he wrote. As you can see, Holland is providing a much more serious look than the other two.

While not a lot is known about the specifics of the Spider-Man: Far From Home plot, it is safe to say that plenty of different locations are going to be utilized throughout the film. Rather than just hanging out in New York City, where Peter can be the friendly protector of his local neighborhood, he’s heading abroad in this movie, where he will likely face the evils of the villainous Mysterio (though that has yet to be officially confirmed).

The other major unknown regarding Spider-Man: Far From Home is how Peter Parker’s story will continue following the events of Avengers 4. As we all know, Spider-Man was one of the Avengers who was “dusted” at the end of Infinity War, so the next film will need to explain the events surrounding his return before Far From Home arrives in theaters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.