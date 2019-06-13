Spider-Man: Far From Home Posters Getting Mocked With Hilarious Photoshop Edits From Fans

Tom Holland debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker back in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before getting his own adventure with Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the previous two Spider-Man films being disappointments, fans were thrilled to see the actor’s take on the character, resulting in massive amounts of praise. Holland has since become one of the biggest stars in the world, thanks to subsequently starring in two Avengers films, with this summer seeing his second solo adventure, Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Marvel only needs to share a poster featuring the actor’s face and the film’s title to earn a massive box office haul, fans are taking to Twitter to mock the uninspired posters that Far From Home has displayed so far.

In the new film, “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

With the MCU featuring some of the most recognizable faces on the planet, Marvel Studios doesn’t have to invest too much effort into promotional images to build excitement, yet fans couldn’t help but mock the designs for the new film, which seemingly just combine various elements of the new film arbitrarily as opposed to attempting to evoke excitement.

See how fans are teasing Spider-Man: Far From Home below before the film lands in theaters on July 2nd!

The Original

WHO THE HELL IS MAKING THE SPIDER-MAN MOVIE POSTERS?!? FIRE THEM!!! pic.twitter.com/oxVN8dQxt2 — jonathan (@jaysquivel) June 12, 2019

Wrong Fury

The Spider-Man: Far From Home poster creators are at it again pic.twitter.com/NV4tAAm5q7 — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) June 13, 2019

Just Getting Better

Sony’s Spider-Man Far From Home posters just keep getting better wow 😍 pic.twitter.com/kK1eCkBMUd — lilyana ⎊ (@underthewallows) June 12, 2019

Comic Sans

Some Scribbles

yall like my spider-man ffh poster pic.twitter.com/kt0RaG9CpN — chris evans hand (@toe_sucker69) June 12, 2019

Breaking

BREAKING: Sony has released a brand new poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home pic.twitter.com/3cHjTBQK1g — Totally Real Movie News (@TotallyRealMovi) June 11, 2019

OMG

omg the new spider-man poster 😍 pic.twitter.com/dJxAg2AWLb — 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢 (@sunsetsdiscos) June 13, 2019

Getting Better