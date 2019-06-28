Spider-Man Fans Can’t Unsee Tom Holland as Peter Parker From Amazing Fantasy 15

There’s little debate anymore about whether or not Tom Holland was the right pick to play Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; in the opinion of many fans, he is *the* best Spider-Man of all time. Still though, some Marvel fans feel as though Tobey Maguire was a better embodiment of the classic Jack Kirby / Steve Ditko version of nerdy Peter Parker – that is, until now.

Tom Holland has been has been making headlines for his choice of fashion for the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour that’s currently taking place, and one outfit has made fans see Holland in a whole new “Classic Peter Parker” light that they simply can’t unsee! Take a look for yourself:

Yes, Holland’s wardrobe for the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere made him look like a spitting image of Peter Parker from Amazing Fantasy #15. That issue (written by Stan Lee, with art by Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko) marked the first appearance of Spider-Man, and gave us our first ever depiction of Peter Parker. As you can see in the artwork above, that version of peter truly was a scrawny, stereotypical nerd type, with reddish-brown hair and his signature pair of glasses. It’s those glasses that are really sealing the deal in terms of fans associating Holland with classic Peter Parker: the actor better be prepared for the comparisons to continue.

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s press tour has seen Tom Holland making headlines in all kinds of ways. The suit Tom Holland is wearing – combined with the kind of suit Jake Gyllenhaal has been sporting – has fans comparing the two Far From Home stars to the Night at the Roxbury guys from SNL. Holland also made himself a real-life superhero by rescuing a fan from a stampeding mob of Marvel fans during a Far From Home publicity event. If that wasn’t enough, Holland just made Marvel’s fans’ hearts swoon (x 3000), by making sure to stop for a photo op with young actress Lexi Rabe, who played Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan in Avengers: Endgame.

As for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Here’s what ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had to say about the film in his official review (which you can also watch spoiler-free above):

“It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.