Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Knew Endgame Secrets Before Avengers Stars

When it comes to the secrecy surrounding the production Avengers: Endgame, it’s very likely there’s never been a movie in Hollywood that’s been more guarded. Because of that, it posed some challenges for the cast involved not only in Endgame, but also those involved in Spider-Man: Far From Home, another Marvel Studios film that was in principal photography roughly at the same time.

There was at least one Far From Home cast member, in fact, that knew some of the biggest secrets of Endgame before even the Avengers themselves knew. Tony Revolori — who plays Flash Thompson in the MCU — recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight and revealed one Spider-Man producer filled some of the Far From Home cast in on Endgame‘s most pivotal moments, so they could perform their jobs accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were all sat down in a room, at least I was, and Eric Carroll came in and told most of the cast what happens in Endgame, so I had known things that happened in Endgame before some of the Endgame actors themselves,” Revolori says. “We shot that a year before it [Endgame] came out so we had to figure all that out and they had to tell us all about it, which was great but also a little bit sad that I didn’t get to experience that in the theater like everyone else.”

At one point, Carroll himself even told ComicBook.com that the Far From Home team had originally planned on introducing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America in the film, though they eventually decided to save that for another time.

“We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter’s arced, and he’s sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favor,” Carroll explained. “But we also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he’d have to step up and do it himself.”

“Ultimately, Spider-Man: Far From Home is Spider-Man’s journey, whether any other heroes appear in it or not. “It’s all about Peter stepping up,” Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige added. “And Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general. Because by the way, he’s Spider-Man. He doesn’t need to be in the shadow of the Avengers. So other than Maria, and Nick, and Happy, and the emotional presence of Tony… You hear, he asks about Thor. He asks about Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel.”

What was your favorite moment of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters while Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.