Tom Holland Delivers Perfect Burn for Anthony Mackie Not Watching ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Tom Holland just found out that his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Anthony Mackie hasn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming and he had the perfect retort.

Holland and Mackie were both guests at Ace Comic Con in Seattle. When Mackie that he should probably get around to seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland was taken aback that Mackie hadn’t seen it already. Once he processed for a moment, he replied that he hasn’t seen the Falcon movie, but oh wait, there isn’t one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the exchange below:

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Holland’s second time playing Peter Parker and his first headlining film as Spider-Man. Holland first debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War when Peter was recruited by Tony Stark into Team Iron Man. Spider-Man showed up at the climactic airport battle and took on both the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan who was also in attendance during the Ace Comic Con panel.

Holland returned as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War and said a heartbreaking farewell to Tony Stark after Thanos snapped his fingers with the Infinity Gauntlet. It seems that Spider-Man will soon be swinging back into action for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Thanks to Holland, fans now know that the title of the sequel is Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” Holland said during the panel. “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

The film will feature Jake Gyllenhaal playing the Spider-Man villain Mysterio. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously stated that the film will commence filming very soon.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Are you excited about the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.