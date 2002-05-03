Viral TikTok Corvette Corvette Dance Creator Wants To Be Miles Morales Spider-Man

✖

The Corvette Corvette Dance Challenge swept through TikTok last fall we the world was on lockdown from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the creator of the Corvette Corvette Dance is setting his sights on a new goal: playing Miles Morales Spider-Man. Dorien Scott (aka "Young Prince") appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during a segment looking back on the social media phenomenon of the Corvette Corvette Dance Challenge, with some of its biggest stars. Scott was not about to let his big media appearance go to waste: during the talk with Fallon, he threw his hat in the ring to play Miles Morales Spider-Man in Marvel's live-action movie universe.

Here's what Dorien Scott had to say when Jimmy Fallon asked him what's next for his growing stardom:

"So I want to be an all-around performer, entertainer - Will Smith and Kevin Hart, they're like my inspirations. I love their journey, and one of my dream roles would be to play a live-action version of Miles Morales as Spider-Man... I told you I was a gymnast, so you know I've got the moves and stuff - and I think I look kind of good in the tights."

There's no doubt that Dorien Scott has the moves to be a Spider-Man, and for all we know, Sony and/or Marvel Studios could go with a fresh face in acting, rather than an established performer. It definitely doesn't hurt that Scott has gymnast skills; being able to do actual flips was a big reason why Tom Holland edged out his competition to become the modern movie version of Spider-Man. The same could hold true for casting Miles Morales.

The Miles Morales Spider-Man character has become an international hit in the last few years. While he had more than earned the respect of comics readers since his creation in 2011 - but mainstream audiences came to know and love him through the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated movie. Miles Morales has now become one of the leading figures in the next generation of gaming, thanks to the release of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game alongside the launch of the PS5.

The Into the Spider-Verse version of Miles was voiced by Shameik Moore (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) but the live-action casting is probably one of the hottest vacancies in the current Marvel movie universe. Who would you cast in the role?

The Spider-Man movie universe will continue with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is in theaters on December 17, 2021.