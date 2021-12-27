Spider-Man: No Way Home Officially Becomes the Highest Grossing Film of 2021

In what is perhaps the least surprising news in some time, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the officially the biggest movie of 2021. In year when the box office hasn’t fully returned to normal, and the bar for theatrical success has been lowered, No Way Home has been breaking records that existed before the pandemic. The Sony and Marvel collaboration delivered the third-biggest domestic opening in box office history, and quickly became the top film of 2021 in North America. Now, after just 10 days in theaters, No Way Home is the year’s biggest box office success around the globe.

This weekend saw Spider-Man: No Way Home , an incredibly impressive feat in the wake of the pandemic. In addition to reaching that milestone, No Way Home also soared past Chinese blockbuster The Battle at Lake Changjin to become the biggest global box office hit of the entire year. The Battle of Lake Changjin, which was the most expensive film ever produced in China, earned more than $902 million at the box office after its October debut.

Films like No Time to Die, F9, Shang-Chi, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage have all found major success in theaters this year, but No Way Home‘s victory has been unparalleled in 2021.

Now Way Home is easily the biggest Spider-Man movie to-date, but it certainly won’t be the last. Tom Holland will likely return for more movies in the not-too-distant future, but first, he’ll be appearing in a non-Spidey title for Marvel Studios as part of the character swap deal that allows him to exist in that universe.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Sony chairperson Tom Rothman told . “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

What other records do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will break while it’s in theaters? Let us know in the comments!