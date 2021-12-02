Spider-Man: No Way Home Shows Peter Parker Swinging in New Spanish Posters

In just a matter of weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way to the multiplex, and fans are incredibly excited to see what all it brings. The upcoming film is poised to feature major new revelations for Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland), amid a surprising take on the Marvel multiverse. After a bit of delay, we’re now getting a pretty consistent stream of posters for the film — and two new Spanish posters are among them. The posters, which you can check out below, show Peter swinging into action in both his red and black and his gold and black suit.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. The film will also star Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would say that it’s the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we’ve all been waiting for him to be,” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said in a recent interview with Fandago. “It certainly tells that story and it does… and as you know from seeing the trailers, it does bring some of the characters from the early movies together. And yes, wrapping a bow around it sounds nice.”

Are you excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? What do you think of the latest posters for the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.